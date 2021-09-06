Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAMPA, Fla. – The NFL is back and the first game of the season features Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

What channel is the game on? NBC

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 7.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 52

[TRENDING: Tropical disturbance on projected path to Florida | Florida gunman kills 4 in apparent random attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Tom Brady and the Bucs are the favorites to beat the Cowboys on Thursday.

Tampa Bay basically returns its entire starting lineup from the Super Bowl run.

The Cowboys will be without one of the team’s best players on Thursday. Offensive lineman Zack Martin will not play in the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tampa Bay announced the captains for this year:

Quarterback Tom Brady

Wide receiver Mike Evans

Linebacker Davonte David

Linebacker Devin White

Punter Bradley Pinion

Linebacker Kevin Minter

In the playoffs, last season, Chris Godwin, Evans and Leonard Fournette were the offensive playmakers for the Bucs.

Fournette ran for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Godwin caught 16 balls for 232 yards and a touchdown. Evans had 11 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns.