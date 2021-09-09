Polk County sheriff provides update on shooting that killed 4, including baby

This booking photo provided by the Polk County, Fla. Sheriff's Office shows, Bryan Riley, who was arrested Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in the shooting of four people in Lakeland, Fla. Riley was wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before he was wounded and surrendered, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Sunday. An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived. (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide an update Thursday morning on Sunday’s quadruple homicide.

Bryan Riley, 33, is accused of shooting and killing a baby and three adults in unincorporated Lakeland. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the PCSO Operation’s Center in Winter Haven. News 6 will stream the update live at the top of this story when it begins.

Riley, who is a former Marine sharpshooter, is being held in jail without bond.

Judd said the situation started when dispatchers received a suspicious vehicle call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on North Socrum Loop Road. Deputies did not see a suspicious vehicle.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, an investigator heard shots fired in the area of North Socrum Loop Road. Judd said when deputies got to the scene, they saw breakable lights lining up a path from the road to a house.

A man in body armor, later identified as Riley, ran into the house, according to Judd.

Deputies heard screams of a baby and a woman coming from the barricaded house. Judd said they were able to make an entry in the back of the house and Riley fired shots at the deputies. Deputies returned fire, according to PCSO.

Eventually, when Riley surrendered to the deputies, he was rushed to a local hospital due to a shooting wound.

At a Lakeland Regional hospital, Riley attempted to grab a gun from a Lakeland police officer, according to Judd. Back at the house on North Socrum Loop Road, deputies found an 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times.

“There are three more dead people in the house,” the girl told investigators.

The 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital to get surgery for her injuries. As of Monday, she was in critical condition.

Investigators said they found a man, a woman, and a baby all shot to death and another woman was also found shot to death in a home behind it.

Riley told deputies he took methamphetamine before the shooting, according to Judd.

Investigators said the deputies were not injured in the attack.