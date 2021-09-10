Dr. Phillips High School students honor first responders, victims of 9/11

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dr. Phillips High School senior and JROTC member Nourah Al Sayed wasn’t even born when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.

It wasn’t until she was older that she learned from her teachers about what happened, and those history lessons stuck with her ever since.

“I didn’t understand the depth of it until I got to middle school and we had a speaker that came to speak to us about their experience and firsthand. I think that’s when it really hit me,” Al Sayed said.

Dr. Phillips High School JROTC members pictured holding a memorial ceremony, along with other students and staff, outside their school.

Saturday will mark 20 years since America was attacked by terrorism. Students and staff held a memorial ceremony on Friday to honor those who lost their lives on that dark day.

“That event showed us how strong America is and how we all came together,” said Amani Jones, JROTC Wing Commander.

First responders from Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Police Department, Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue attended Friday’s ceremony.

Guest speaker Orange County Undersheriff Mark County spoke in front of students to remind them of the sacrifice made on that day.

“They didn’t hesitate, they weren’t looking to be heroes, they weren’t looking for fame, they were fulfilling their calling. Their calling was to save, protect, our community and they ran into those buildings unselfishly to save as many people as they could,” Canty said.