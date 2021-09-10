Former Volusia paramedic dies from COVID-19

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Volusia County paramedic died from COVID-19 on Sunday, according to county officials.

Volusia County EMS said Elizabeth Kubik Caughie leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

Caughie worked with Volusia County EMS from August 2009 to September 2020.

“She was an excellent caregiver and always had a smile,” the county posted on Facebook.

A memorial celebration for Caughie will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Volusia Memorial Funeral Home in Port Orange.