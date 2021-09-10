Clear icon
Local News

Gov. Ron DeSantis to deliver remarks ahead of 9/11 at veterans appreciation event

Governor speaking in Ponte Vedra Beach

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Ahead of the 20th year marking the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Florida governor will be speaking at a veterans appreciation event in north Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will visit the Palm Valley American Legion Post No. 233 in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday.

According to the governor’s office, he will deliver remarks to honor veterans. He is set to arrive at 1 p.m.

While the event is open to the news media, the governor will not be taking questions following his remarks.

