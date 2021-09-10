Kevin Costner is coming to Florida, but he won’t be acting - he’ll be singing

Even though they’ve been together for 14 years, it may surprise you to learn Kevin Costner is the lead singer of an Americana country-rock band – and they’re coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Oct. 25.

The band, aptly named Kevin Costner & Modern West, has been touring worldwide since 2007 and has released three albums. The scheduled stop in Florida is part of their “Tales from Yellowstone 2021 Tour.”

Though the show is titled after their 2020 album, “Tales from Yellowstone,” the live concert will also feature some fan favorites from previous albums.

In an interview with NBC’s K5, the accomplished A-List actor said he’s wanted to pour himself into doing something he had long dreamt to try, and this band has been that project for him.

“You know, you dream about maybe doing those things and think you can, and you just don’t want to end up in your life saying, ‘I could have done that,’” he told K5. “There comes a time where you kind of have to sit down and bore into it.”

Costner hasn’t abandoned his acting career for music. His roles in each industry have been playing off each other for quite some time. In fact, the band’s latest album was written from the perspective of his character John Dutton, a ranch owner and businessman in the hit TV series “Yellowstone.”

The album’s music was featured on the show’s third season, which premiered last year.

Floridia fans will be happy to know tickets are on sale now at the amphitheater or ticketmaster.com, ranging from $49.50 to $129.50.