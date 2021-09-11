Orange County schools to continue mask requirement despite ban on mask mandates

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County schools made calls to parents saying the district will continue the mask requirement in the classroom despite an appeals court granting Florida’s request to ban mask mandates.

“The district is continuing to monitor the situation in the court,” OCPS said in a call to parents.

The latest decision by the appeals court was made on Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said parents should have the opportunity to opt their child out of a school mask mandate.

This past Wednesday, a judge said school districts could enact mask mandates.

The past several weeks, Orange County schools, Volusia County schools and Brevard County schools all put in mask mandates without a parent opt-out.

The mask mandate in Orange County Public Schools is scheduled to last through October.

District officials said there is a medical exemption for the masks.

Brevard County schools said the mask policy in the district has not changed. Volusia County schools will consider the latest appeals court decision during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Education issued a letter Friday night to Florida saying they will investigate the state’s ban on mask mandates.