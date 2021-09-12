The Weekly looks at redistricting, legalized sports betting in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida lawmakers are gearing up to tackle one of their most impactful obligations to voters: Redistricting.

The population growth determined by the 2020 Census, which also grants Florida an extra seat in Congress, mandates the 40 state Senate districts and 120 state House districts be redrawn so they make up an equivalent number of voters.

News 6 political expert Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to explain how the process works and why Florida has a bruised reputation when it comes to redrawing districts.

This week’s episode will also explore the future of legalized sports betting in Florida, which starts October 15.

The compact, signed by Governor DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, promises to bring in billions of dollars in revenue for the state, but there’s a push to make sure that money goes to Florida’s education.

David Johnson, the chairman of Florida Education Champions, discussed the proposed ballot initiative that could end up in the hands of voters in 2022.

