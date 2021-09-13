Partly Cloudy icon
Gas leak closes Ocala road

NE 25th Avenue closed at S.R. 40

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

[PHOTO: WKMG / PAUL GIORGIO]

OCALA, Fla. – A gas leak has prompted the closure of a roadway in Ocala, police said.

Ocala police tweeted Monday that all lanes of NE 25th Avenue from State Road 40 to NE 10th Street are blocked to the leak.

“We’ll let you know when traffic will resume,” police tweeted.

No other details have been released.

