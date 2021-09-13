Gas leak closes Ocala road

OCALA, Fla. – A gas leak has prompted the closure of a roadway in Ocala, police said.
Ocala police tweeted Monday that all lanes of NE 25th Avenue from State Road 40 to NE 10th Street are blocked to the leak.
“We’ll let you know when traffic will resume,” police tweeted.
No other details have been released.
ROAD BLOCKED: All north and south lanes on NE 25th Ave. between SR 40 and NE 10th St. are blocked due to a gas leak. We'll let you know when traffic will resume. pic.twitter.com/XG9pc1vR4y— Ocala Police (@ocalapd) September 13, 2021