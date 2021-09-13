Gas leak closes Ocala road

OCALA, Fla. – A gas leak has prompted the closure of a roadway in Ocala, police said.

Ocala police tweeted Monday that all lanes of NE 25th Avenue from State Road 40 to NE 10th Street are blocked to the leak.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“We’ll let you know when traffic will resume,” police tweeted.

No other details have been released.