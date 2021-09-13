Visit Orlando extends Magical Dining by 2 weeks

Restaurants look for boost as Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining begins

ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month, which began in late August and features dozens of restaurants around Central Florida, has been extended by two weeks.

The event, in its 16th year, was originally scheduled to end on Oct. 3.

“We have exciting news!” Visit Orlando said Monday in a news release. “To support local businesses and ensure two deserving charities receive maximum benefit, Visit Orlando is extending Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining through Oct. 17, giving food enthusiasts an additional two weeks to experience some of Orlando’s best cuisine.”

At least 73 restaurants are participating. For every meal, according to Visit Orlando, $1 goes to Pathlight HOME and IDignity, two organizations working to help homeless people in Central Florida.

The restaurants offer prix-fixe dinners of up to three courses for $37 per person.

You can see a list of restaurants below, along with links to the menu they will be offering:

