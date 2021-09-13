Visit Orlando extends Magical Dining by 2 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month, which began in late August and features dozens of restaurants around Central Florida, has been extended by two weeks.
The event, in its 16th year, was originally scheduled to end on Oct. 3.
“We have exciting news!” Visit Orlando said Monday in a news release. “To support local businesses and ensure two deserving charities receive maximum benefit, Visit Orlando is extending Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining through Oct. 17, giving food enthusiasts an additional two weeks to experience some of Orlando’s best cuisine.”
At least 73 restaurants are participating. For every meal, according to Visit Orlando, $1 goes to Pathlight HOME and IDignity, two organizations working to help homeless people in Central Florida.
The restaurants offer prix-fixe dinners of up to three courses for $37 per person.
You can see a list of restaurants below, along with links to the menu they will be offering:
- Big Fin Seafood Kitchen | 8046 Via Dellagio Way
- The Tap Room at Dubsdread | 549 W. Par St.
- Nagoya Sushi Orlando | 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd.
- RusTeak Thornton Park | 101 S Eola Drive
- A Land Remembered | Rosen Shingle Creek | 9939 Universal Blvd.
- Blu on the avenue | 326 S. Park Ave.
- Bella Tuscany Italian Restaurant | 13424 Summerport Village Parkway
- La Luce | Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek | 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane
- Kabooki Sushi | 3122 E. Colonial Drive
- The Melting Pot | 7549 W. Sand Lake Road
- RusTeak Restaurant & Wine Bar | 1568 Maguire Road
- Antonio’s | 611 S. Orlando Ave.
- Seasons 52 | 7700 W. Sand Lake Road
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House-Winter Park | 610 N. Orlando Ave.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House-Orlando | 7501 W. Sand Lake Road
- Seasons 52 | 463 E. Altamonte Drive
- The Ravenous Pig | 565 W. Fairbanks Ave.
- Paddlefish | Disney Springs | 1670 Buena Vista Drive
- Terralina Crafted Italian | Disney Springs | 1650 Buena Vista Drive
- 310 Park S. | 310 Park Ave. S.
- Kabooki Sushi - Sand Lake | 7705 Turkey Lake Road
- Fig’s Prime | 1188 Commerce Park Drive
- Hamilton’s Kitchen | The Alfond Inn | 300 E. New England Ave.
- The Strand | 807 N. Mills Ave.
- Euphoria | Margaritaville Resort Orlando | 8000 Fins Up Circle
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood | 7488 W. Sand Lake Road
- Dragonfly Robata and Sushi | 7972 Via Dellagio Way
- The Capital Grille, Mall at Millenia | Mall at Millenia | 4200 Conroy Road
- 310 Lakeside | 301 E. Pine St.
- VINIA Wine & Kitchen | 444 W New England Ave
- Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Disney Springs | 1514 E. Buena Vista Drive #A
- McCoy’s Bar & Grill | Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport | 9300 Jeff Fuqua Blvd.
- Deep blu seafood grille | Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek | 14651 Chelonia Parkway
- The Melting Pot - Longwood | 1200 Commerce Park Drive
- The Grill | Marriott’s Grande Vista | 12001 Avenida Verde
- Bites & Bubbles | 1618 N. Mills Ave.
- TerraMia Ristorante E Trattoria | 1150 Douglas Ave.
- Islands Dining Room | Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando | 6300 Hollywood Way
- The Capital Grille - International Drive | Pointe Orlando | 9101 International Drive
- The Back Room Steakhouse | 1418 Rock Springs Road
- Il Mulino New York Trattoria | Walt Disney World Swan Resort | 1200 Epcot Resorts Blvd.
- Vines Grille & Wine Bar | 7533 W. Sand Lake Road
- Taverna Opa | Pointe Orlando | 9101 International Drive
- Lakeside Bar and Grill | 700 Bloom St.
- Tapa Toro Tapas Bar & Paella Pit | ICON Park | 8441 International Drive
- Mama Della’s Ristorante | Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort | 5601 Universal Blvd.
- Amatista Cookhouse | Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando | 6601 Adventure Way
- Fiorenzo | Hyatt Regency Orlando | 9801 International Drive
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant - Waterford Lakes | 529 Alafaya Trail
- Chez Vincent | 533 W. New England Ave.
- Boheme Restaurant | Grand Bohemian Hotel | 325 S. Orange Ave.
- Feather & Quill | 4757 The Grove Drive
- Christini’s Ristorante Italiano | 7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd.
- Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar | 1234 N. Orange Ave.
- JALEO at Disney Springs | 1482 E. Buena Vista Drive
- F&D Kitchen & Bar | 1541 International Parkway
- The Venetian Chop House | Caribe Royale | 8101 World Center Drive
- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants | 8005 International Drive
- Russell’s on Lake Ivanhoe | 1414 N Orange Ave
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Winter Park | 933 N. Orlando Ave.
- Jack’s Place | Rosen Plaza Hotel | 9700 International Drive
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar | 8030 Via Dellagio Way
- Sharks Underwater Grill | SeaWorld Orlando | 7007 SeaWorld Drive
- Artisan’s Table | 55 W. Church St., Suite 128
- Rocco’s Italian Grille & Bar | 400 S. Orlando Ave.
- Todd English’s bluezoo | Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort | 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd.
- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar | Pointe Orlando | 9101 International Drive
- Cala Bella | Rosen Shingle Creek | 9939 Universal Blvd.
- Le Coq Au Vin | 4800 S. Orange Ave.
- Adega Gaucha | 8204 Crystal Clear Lane
- Aurora | Celeste Hotel | 4105 N. Alafaya Trail
- The Kitchen | Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando | 5800 Universal Blvd.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House-Lake Mary | 80 Colonial Center Parkway
