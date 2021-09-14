Man found shot near Orange County shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot early Tuesday near an Orange County shopping plaza, deputies said.
Authorities said Orlando police found the victim around 4 a.m. near John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened somewhere else, but no other details have been released.
#BREAKING Orange County deputies investigating a shooting. Just before 4a.m. Orlando Police found a man shot near a shopping plaza on John Young Pkwy, but they say it didn’t happen here. They’re now passing the case over to OCSO. We’re working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/cww0f4tAub— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) September 14, 2021