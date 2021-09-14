Clear icon
Local News

Man found shot near Orange County shopping plaza

Victim found near John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot early Tuesday near an Orange County shopping plaza, deputies said.

Authorities said Orlando police found the victim around 4 a.m. near John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened somewhere else, but no other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

