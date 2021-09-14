Man found shot near Orange County shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot early Tuesday near an Orange County shopping plaza, deputies said.

Authorities said Orlando police found the victim around 4 a.m. near John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened somewhere else, but no other details have been released.

Check back for updates.