LAUNCH UPDATES: Inspiration4 countdown underway

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX will launch four civilians from Kennedy Space Center Wednesday night, marking a first in human spaceflight.

What sets this launch apart: None of the Inspiration4 mission crew have undergone NASA astronaut training. Billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman purchased a ride from SpaceX and through a fundraising campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a national competition filled the other three seats on the Dragon spacecraft. The rest of the crew include St. Jude physicians assistant Hayley Arceneaux, geoscience professor Dr. Sian Proctor and aerospace engineer Chris Sembroski.

Launch details: The launch window opens at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday and runs until 1:13 a.m. Thursday. Currently, there is an 80% chance weather will be favorable for launch, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

The mission profile: A Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff carrying the Dragon Resciliance spacecraft to orbit, sending it on a trajectory beyond the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station. After orbiting Earth for three days, the crew will return home splashing down off Florida’s coast.

Here’s a timeline of what the future astronauts will be doing prior to liftoff on launch day and what happens after the Dragon spacecraft makes it into orbit.

1:20 p.m.

SpaceX tweeted saying all systems and weather are looking good for launch.

All systems and weather are looking good for today’s Falcon 9 launch of Dragon’s first all-civilian spaceflight. Webcast will go live ~4 hours before liftoff https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/kkSiWcv6qc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 15, 2021

1 p.m.

SpaceX tweeted this amazing photo 12 hours ago, ahead of tonight’s historic Inspiration4 launch.

Falcon 9 and Dragon on pad 39A in Florida. Five-hour launch window for @inspiration4x opens at 8:02 p.m. EDT on September 15 https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/e7WTsNPavA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 15, 2021

12:25 p.m.

11:55 a.m.

Hayley Arceneaux tweets about the support she’s received as she prepares for the historic Inspiration4 mission.