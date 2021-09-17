Capitol riot suspect in Marion agrees to plea deal; sentencing set for January

FBI: Relative of Kenneth Kelly, 58, supplied investigators with photos of Kelly from the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County man agreed to a plea deal Friday morning for his involvement in the Capitol riot earlier this year.

Kenneth Kelly was arrested by the FBI in April and charged with four criminal counts.

According to the FBI, a relative of Kelly’s sent a tip online saying the 58-year-old “broke into the U.S. Capitol.” The tipster also claimed to have photos of Kelly and an unknown friend of his smashing a window in the Capitol to get inside the building, records show.

The relative supplied screenshots of texts and pictures from Kelly, according to investigators, which read, “Inside White house (sic) via breaking in windows” and, “Patriots stormed the White House, broke in while Senate (with a little s) was in sessiondenating (sic) Arizona. The were hiding under ther (sic) desks. Forced into recess. Patriots took back our capitol today.”

Federal investigators said they were able to identify Kelly in surveillance video from inside the Capitol building as well, wearing a dark blue beanie with “TRUMP” written across it.

Kelly agreed to a deal pleading guilty to one count of parading and demonstrating inside the Capitol. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. He faces a maximum of six months in prison but could walk away with a fine.

On Jan. 6, a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters pushed past police and entered the Capitol building as lawmakers were preparing to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five people died during the violence: Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and four demonstrators.

