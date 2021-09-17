Wild video: Sheriff’s deputies work to stop runaway boat

Ever seen a runaway boat? Pass A Grill Beach goers did Tuesday.

Officials with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said they got calls about a “subject in the water” who was thrown from their boat off Pass A Grill.

That left an unmanned vessel circling “dangerously close” to Pass A Grill Beach, deputies said.

Utilizing teamwork by land, air and sea, deputies were able to secure both the subject and the vessel, authorities said.

Once deputies picked up the subject in the water, they turned their attention to the boat, according to a video shared on Facebook.

Utilizing their training, marine deputies were able to match the speed of the runaway vessel, board it and regain control,” officials said in the Facebook post. “While teamwork and good training, fortunately, helped bring this dangerous situation to a safe conclusion, if you’re operating a vessel, remember to wear your life jacket and utilize an engine cut-off switch or ‘kill cord’ to prevent runaway vessels.”