Cloudy icon
79º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Fire causes extensive damage to home in Melbourne

Tags: Brevard County Fire Rescue, Brevard County
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

A fire caused massive damage to a residential home in Melbourne on Saturday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The occupants of the home were able to escape safely, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Courtesy photo. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.