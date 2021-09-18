Fire causes extensive damage to home in Melbourne

A fire caused massive damage to a residential home in Melbourne on Saturday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The occupants of the home were able to escape safely, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
A fire caused massive damage to a residential home in Melbourne on Saturday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The occupants of the home were able to escape safely, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.