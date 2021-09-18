Man found shot at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot at an apartment complex Friday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Palmetto at East Mills Apartments around 11 p.m. and found the man.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.