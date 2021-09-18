Cloudy icon
89º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man found shot at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say

Shooting reported at Palmetto at East Mills Apartments

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Orange County
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot at an apartment complex Friday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Palmetto at East Mills Apartments around 11 p.m. and found the man.

[TRENDING: 25K-acre Fla. reserve searched for Brian LaundrieRestaurant owner won’t ask employees to get COVID vaccineBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter