Seminole County officials warn voters about misleading election mail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Supervisor of Elections is warning voters about potentially misleading election mail they may receive.

A news release from the county elections office said that third-party organizations which are not affiliated with Seminole County plan to send mail to thousands of people in the community.

“Our office has been notified The Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information will once again be sending mail to over 16,000 Seminole County homes. These organizations have a history of sending mail with incorrect or outdated information, which can bring confusion to Seminole County voters,” the release reads.

There is a county website dedicated to providing voters with “accurate information regarding what an official piece of election mail” from the Supervisor of Elections office should look like. That website can be found by clicking here. Voters are encouraged to check that site when questionable mail comes to their homes.

Below you can see an example of the “misleading mail” voters could receive: