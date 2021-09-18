Cloudy icon
Local News

Woman found shot, killed in Brevard County home, deputies say

Deputies responded to home on Blounts Ridge Road in Mims

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in a Brevard County home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded early Friday morning to a home on Blounts Ridge Road in Mims to reports that a woman was shot.

The woman was found by deputies when they arrived.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community and those involved in the incident are accounted for.

The name of the victim has not yet been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call (321) 633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

