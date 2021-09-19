2-vehicle crash causes power outage in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Two vehicles crashed into a power pole in Pine Hills Sunday, causing an outage in the area, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

A spokesperson said two cars hit a power line, causing a 4-inch gas main rupture. Two people were transported, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

N. Powers and Silver Star Rd shut down due to auto accident. 2 cars into power pole and 4 inch gas line rupture. TECO secured gas. OUC and Duke on scene making utility repairs. Pls avoid the area. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 19, 2021

According to Duke Energy’s website, the outage was first reported at 1:44 a.m. and there are 275 customers without power as of 11:15 a.m.

The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m.

Traffic in the area is being redirected by the sheriff’s office while utility crews work on repairs.