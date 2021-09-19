Cloudy icon
86º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

2-vehicle crash causes power outage in Pine Hills

Crash at Silver Star Road, Powers Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County
Crash at Silver Star Road and Powers Drive Sunday knocks out power.
Crash at Silver Star Road and Powers Drive Sunday knocks out power. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Two vehicles crashed into a power pole in Pine Hills Sunday, causing an outage in the area, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

A spokesperson said two cars hit a power line, causing a 4-inch gas main rupture. Two people were transported, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

According to Duke Energy’s website, the outage was first reported at 1:44 a.m. and there are 275 customers without power as of 11:15 a.m.

The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m.

Traffic in the area is being redirected by the sheriff’s office while utility crews work on repairs.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter