2-vehicle crash causes power outage in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Two vehicles crashed into a power pole in Pine Hills Sunday, causing an outage in the area, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.
A spokesperson said two cars hit a power line, causing a 4-inch gas main rupture. Two people were transported, but the extent of their injuries was not released.
N. Powers and Silver Star Rd shut down due to auto accident. 2 cars into power pole and 4 inch gas line rupture. TECO secured gas. OUC and Duke on scene making utility repairs. Pls avoid the area.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 19, 2021
According to Duke Energy’s website, the outage was first reported at 1:44 a.m. and there are 275 customers without power as of 11:15 a.m.
The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m.
Traffic in the area is being redirected by the sheriff’s office while utility crews work on repairs.
ALERT: The intersection of Silver Star Rd/Powers Dr. is currently shut down in all directions. East & Westbound traffic on Silver Star as well as North & Southbound traffic on Powers is being redirected. Please find an alternate route. We will advise when the roads are back open. pic.twitter.com/yTSuQuTSlB— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 19, 2021