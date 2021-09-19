Tropical Storm Peter, Tropical Depression 17 form in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The peak of hurricane season continues with a new named storm and tropical depression developing early Sunday.

Tropical Depression 16 near the Leeward Islands strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday morning. Additionally, Tropical Depression 17 developed near the Cabo Verde islands in the eastern Atlantic.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Peter had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm was moving northwest at 15 mph. Peter is expected to pass north of the Caribbean islands and strengthen slightly through the early part of the week. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the storm as it is expected to curve north toward the island and away from the U.S.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Depression 17 had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph. Some additional strengthening is likely and a tropical storm is possible later Sunday or Monday. Odette became a post-tropical cyclone Saturday, meaning it lost the characteristics to that define it as tropical. The storm is expected to continue to move into the North Atlantic and not impact the U.S.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

The next named storm of season is Rose.