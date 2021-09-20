WATCH: Crazy video shows flooding at Sanford restaurant

Some diners were left stranded in their seats on Sunday as record rainfall sent water rushing through the patio at the Breezeway Restaurant and Bar.

Nicole Miaoulis recorded video from her table as water began rising during the downpour.

“It was quick. They don’t call it a flash flood for no reason,” she said. “People were laughing at first and kind of screaming.”

According to Miaoulis, there was about 6 to 8 inches of water that poured in from First Street, which also became flooded.

“There were a couple of cars that would drive down the street and they were going kind of fast so it would send a wave in and you would see people standing on their chairs,” she said.

Sanford received 5.17 inches of rain, shattering its daily record, which was 2.03 inches. The official rainfall amount may be adjusted Monday to an even higher amount.

In a post on social media, Pet Rescue by Judy called for help with walking dogs after rain flooded its facility of South Laurel Avenue.

“The water was just flowing through the doors. It went all in the back kennel,” Judy Sarullo said. “We had to move dogs because they’re on the lower end.”

Several volunteers were at the shelter to help early Monday as the cleanup was underway.

Cristin Burke showed up to walk dogs and help any way she could after she heard about the flooding.

“It’s great to see all the people who have come out and pulled together, especially in the climate we’ve been living in the past year and a half, to come together for the good of these dogs,” Burke said.

Sarullo said the shelter needs trash bags and towels after Sunday’s storm.

“I think I’ll get some sandbags and put them by the doors just in case something happens like last night,” she said.

Anyone interested in helping can call 407-302-4497.