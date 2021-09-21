Partly Cloudy icon
88º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Clermont man arrested in Hernando County after deadly crash

27-year-old woman died in wreck early Tuesday

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: DUI, crime, Hernando County, Clermont
Kevin Kells, 23
Kevin Kells, 23 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A Clermont man is locked up in Hernando County after troopers said he was intoxicated behind the wheel during a deadly crash.

Kevin Kells, 23, was arrested on Tuesday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

[TRENDING: Red light vs. U-Turn, who has right of way? | Contaminated fuel caused $13K in vehicle damage, motorist says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said Kells was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee westbound along State Route 50 near Little Green Lane in Ridge Manor just before 3 a.m.

Kells crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year-old woman who was badly hurt in the wreck, troopers said. A 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Corolla was killed in the crash.

Kells faces a charge of DUI manslaughter.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email