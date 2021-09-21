Clermont man arrested in Hernando County after deadly crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A Clermont man is locked up in Hernando County after troopers said he was intoxicated behind the wheel during a deadly crash.

Kevin Kells, 23, was arrested on Tuesday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Investigators said Kells was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee westbound along State Route 50 near Little Green Lane in Ridge Manor just before 3 a.m.

Kells crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year-old woman who was badly hurt in the wreck, troopers said. A 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Corolla was killed in the crash.

Kells faces a charge of DUI manslaughter.