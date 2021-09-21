‘I was so moved:’ Young men push woman on broken-down scooter back home in the rain

This is a story that will warm your heart and remind you there is a lot of good in the world.

On Sunday night, when rain was pelting Seminole County, four young men stepped up to help a woman in need.

Katty Castro posted the heartwarming story to Nextdoor, sharing how four “helpful boys” pushed an older woman on her broken-down scooter back home through the heavy rain.

The woman, who lives in the Florida Living Retirement Community, where Castro works, got stranded near the 7-Eleven on State Road 436 and Bear Lake Road.

The four gentlemen pushed her on her scooter back to the community.

Castro’s post applauded the boys, saying, “I am so happy to see these kind of helpful boys pushing an old lady on her scooter during the heavy rain this evening. Her scooter stopped moving somewhere at the 7-Eleven at (State Road) 436 and Bear Lake and they kindly pushed her up all the way to her community on Edgehill Place. I was so moved.”

In the photos, you can see the men pushing the scooter uphill in the rain while the woman held an umbrella over herself.

This certainly is a day the woman won’t soon forget because of the kindness she received.

Good job, fellas!