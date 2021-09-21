Tropical moisture, front bring more rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – An unsettled weather pattern has plenty of tropical moisture in place across Central Florida, setting the stage for more afternoon storms that will linger into the evening.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain for the next several days.

High temperatures in Orlando on Tuesday will be right on average at 90 degrees. The average high in Orlando on this date is 89. The record high is 97, set in 1919.

Orlando received 0.23 inches of rain on Monday, putting the city’s yearly rain deficit at 6.23 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

Tropical storms Peter and Rose continue to swirl in the Atlantic, but both are on paths that will keep them away from the United States.

Meantime, showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show some signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the system moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has an 80% chance of developing tropical characteristics in the next five days.

It’s projected long-term path is not yet known.

And the remnants of Odette, several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland, could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next few days while it moves slowly southeast over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

Cooler waters, however, could prevent it from becoming a subtropical storm.

The NHC says it has a 30% chance to develop.

The next named storms will be called Sam, Teresa and Victor.

Hurricane season runs through November.