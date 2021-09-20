Partly Cloudy icon
75º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Record rainfall: 5-plus inches drench Sanford, these other Central Florida cities

Large hole opens near Fort Mellon Park

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Sanford, Rain, Weather, Weather News

SANFORD, Fla. – Rain fell nonstop late Sunday across Central Florida, bringing record amounts to several cities, including Sanford, where a large hole opened near a park.

Sanford received 5.17 inches of rain, shattering its daily record, which was 2.03 inches. The official rainfall amount may be adjusted Monday to an even higher amount.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The flooding waters created a large pothole, which is several feet deep, on 1st Street at Chapman Avenue near Fort Mellon Park. Sanford police tweeted that the roads are closed in the area.

Most of the water drained by early Monday, but several other streets were closed Sunday night due to the deluge. Police said several vehicles became stalled in water, prompting drivers to call tow trucks for assistance.

“The car just got flooded in the side and it just got stuck there and it won’t turn on and they couldn’t pull me out,” a driver said.

Pet Rescue by Judy posted on Facebook that the rain flooded its facility on South Laurel Avenue in Sanford.

“We need dog walkers (Monday) and fosters ASAP,” the post said.

Anyone interested in helping can call 407-302-4497.

Sanford was the only city to get record rainfall.

Orange City, Lake Mary and DeLand all received over 5 inches of rain on Sunday.

More flooding rain is expected across the region on Monday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email