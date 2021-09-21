Man shot, critically hurt in shooting on Semoran Boulevard in Orange County

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A man was shot in Orange County, deputies say.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and critically injured early Tuesday in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Semoran Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located the man, who said he was shot by another man during a fight.

The victim, in his late 30s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

The shooter, who possibly knew the victim, fled the scene, according to deputies.

A description of the culprit has not been released.