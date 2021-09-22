Daytona Beach city commissioner race goes to a runoff

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach residents voted in a special election to decide the next Zone 2 city commissioner on Tuesday.

The commissioner race will now be a runoff election.

The primary election was held on Tuesday, below lists the unofficial results:

Kristine Gray with 110 votes (10.1%)

Larry McDermott with 371 votes (34.2%)

Tony Servance with 219 votes (20.2%)

Ken Strickland with 384 votes (35.4%)

The results have to be certified by a canvassing board.

None of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote, so this means McDermott and Strickland will be on the Nov. 2 ballot for the next commissioner of Zone 2.

The special election was held after the previous commissioner, Aaron Delgado, announced his resignation on July 26 after purchasing his “dream house” outside of Zone 2.

According to his campaign site, Strickland has lived in the Daytona Beach area for over 30 years. His main platform is “unifying the community and making residents and small businesses first priority.”

Ad

McDermott has been a resident of Daytona Beach since the 1980s and is a retired business owner. His main platforms are growing the local economy, growing the tax base by maximizing tax dollars and preserving unique resources.