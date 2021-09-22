Reel in the trophies: Orange County offering free catch-and-release tournaments for kids

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two free Orange County events this weekend will give children the opportunity to fish for trophies in catch-and-release tournaments.

The county’s September Fish4Fun park events will have its last two fishing events on Saturday and Sunday.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave has 90% chance to develop as 3 other systems swirl | Timeline: Search for Gabby Petito’s fiance continues in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Children ages 12 and younger can participate in the tournament Saturday at Barnett Park or Sunday at Bithlo Park.

Ad

Registration for each event opens at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event and fishing begins at 8 a.m. Trophies will be awarded at 10 a.m.

If your child has fishing supplies, you’re encouraged to bring them as fishing gear is limited at the event. Those who do not equipment will be registered to receive some while it is available.

For more information, click here.