Partly Cloudy icon
78º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

39-year-old man shot, killed in DeLand, police say

Police identify shooter but no arrest made

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: DeLand, Crime
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

DELAND, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in DeLand, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Springdale Court around 7:30 p.m. and found Lennox White suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The DeLand Police Department said it has been in contact with the shooter, although no arrests have been made as they continue to investigate.

Police said the shooting appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter