39-year-old man shot, killed in DeLand, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DELAND, Fla. – A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in DeLand, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Springdale Court around 7:30 p.m. and found Lennox White suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The DeLand Police Department said it has been in contact with the shooter, although no arrests have been made as they continue to investigate.

Police said the shooting appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.