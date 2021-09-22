Cloudy icon
Man killed in shooting near Full Sail University

Victim found inside vehicle on University Boulevard

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Tuesday night near the campus of Full Sail University, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at 8:26 p.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard, according to a news release.

The victim, 29-year-old Jerome Asemota, was found dead inside a vehicle, deputies said.

Investigators said they have no suspect information available. They also did not release any information on a possible motive or said what may have led to the shooting.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

