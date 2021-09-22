Man killed in shooting near Full Sail University

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in east Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Tuesday night near the campus of Full Sail University, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported at 8:26 p.m. in the 3100 block of University Boulevard, according to a news release.

The victim, 29-year-old Jerome Asemota, was found dead inside a vehicle, deputies said.

Investigators said they have no suspect information available. They also did not release any information on a possible motive or said what may have led to the shooting.