Third arrest made nearly 1 year after deadly Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A third arrest has been made nearly one year after the fatal shooting of a man in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Carlos Guzman, 31, on Thursday and he was booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Oct. 11, 2020, where they found 28-year-old Scott Hayward fatally shot in the 4100 block of Singing Creek Lane.

In the months following the deadly shooting, deputies have arrested Pedro Pablo Bernabe, 28, and Edwin Morges Fernandez, 36.

The sheriff’s office has not said what led up to the shooting or how these men knew each other.

Guzman is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.