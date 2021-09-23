Convicted killer Angel Rivera dies in prison from COVID complications, family says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One of two men sentenced to life in prison for the murder of mother Nicole Montalvo has died in prison due to complications from COVID-19, according to his family.

Prison records confirm Angel Rivera is deceased.

Rivera, the father of Christopher Otero-Rivera, died two months after being sentenced for the April 2019 murder of his son’s estranged wife. Rivera’s family told News 6 he died Wednesday of COVID-19 complications.

The father and son were found guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of a body and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Montalvo, 33.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)

The judge sentenced the two to life in prison for second-degree murder and for the two other counts, the two were given sentences of 15 years and 5 years. Before delivering the sentence, the judge said he could not “ignore the brutality” and the pain the murder brought to the family as they searched for Montalvo in 2019.

Ad

Osceola Sheriff awaiting governor's decision on Nicole Montalvo case

Montalvo was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras. Otero-Rivera and Nicole Montalvo had a son together, but they were separated at the time of her death. The two were going through a divorce when she dropped their son off at her father-in-law’s house.

The prosecution said during closing arguments that the evidence proved the two men were guilty while the defense said that if Montalvo had been murdered on the Riveras’ property on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud, more blood would have been found.

After the guilty verdict earlier this year, Montalvo’s brother said justice was served but at the end of the day, the heartbreaking truth is that their siblings still don’t have their sister and her son still doesn’t have his mother.