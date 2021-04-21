Closing arguments set in murder trial of 2 men in Nicole Montalvo’s death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the murder trial of two men accused of killing and dismembering an Osceola County woman in 2019.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nicole Montalvo, Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife.

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras. Otero-Rivera and Montalvo had a son together, but they were separated at the time of her death.

The state rested its case Tuesday, as did the defense, which only called one witness to the stand.

Before the trial resumed Tuesday, the judge dismissed a juror who he said was found to be sleeping on multiple occasions during the proceedings. The judge said Juror No. 16 was dismissed from the case and was replaced by an alternate juror.

A former jail mate of Otero-Rivera testified Tuesday, saying Otero-Rivera wanted to kill Montalvo and mentioned using a car bomb. A second jail mate was also called to testify and said Otero-Rivera had spoken about getting out of jail and killing Montalvo.

Jurors also heard from a neighbor who said he lives across from the Rivera property. The neighbor said Angel Rivera offered him $10,000 to kill Montalvo.

After the state rested, Otero-Rivera and his father both said they would not take the stand.

The defense only called one witness, Wanda Rivera, the wife of Angel and mother of Christopher.