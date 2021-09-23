New video shows Tesla almost hitting state trooper as it slams into disabled vehicle on I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New video from a Florida Highway Patrol car shows a state trooper run from a disabled vehicle they were responding to on Interstate 4 as it is being slammed into by a Tesla on auto-pilot.

The FHP released the video Thursday of the August crash when a state trooper responded to a disabled vehicle in Orange County. According to the crash report, the trooper was out of his car to help move the other vehicle out of the road when the Tesla failed to move over.

Video from the dashcam of the state trooper’s vehicle shows the disabled vehicle, facing toward the left lane, sitting between the center and right lane of the interstate. The camera shakes as the patrol car is hit by a white Tesla and then the Tesla rotates, which is now facing the trooper’s car, before slamming into the rear of the disabled vehicle.

The state trooper, who appears to be on the passenger side of the disabled vehicle, runs away from the car toward the side of the interstate as the Tesla hits it.

The Tesla driver said the car was on “auto pilot” mode, according to the FHP.

Double fatal Tesla crash investigated in South Florida

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fiery Tesla crash that happened last week and killed two people.

The agency said the Tesla was traveling in Coral Gables before it left the road and hit a tree, bursting into flames. The NTSB is investigating to take a look at newer technology and is seeking photos or videos from anyone near the scene.

In this crash, it has not yet been determined if the car’s partially automated driving system was in use.

According to the Associated Press, the agency has sent investigators to 31 crashes in the last five years involving vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 25 involving Teslas. Photos and videos can be emailed to eyewitnessreport(at)ntsb.gov, the agency said.