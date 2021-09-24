Here’s how to tell the difference between COVID-19, allergy symptoms

With more variants of COVID-19 cropping up around the world, and students back IN the classroom, it’s important to know the difference between symptoms of the coronavirus and those of seasonal allergies and more common sinus infections.

More than 50 million Americans experience allergies each year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. While there is no cure for allergies, you can manage and prevent them by avoiding allergens or taking allergy medicine as prescribed.

If you’re feeling sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends separating yourself from others, monitoring your symptoms and getting a COVID-19 test, even if you think it might be allergies.

Symptoms more common of COVID-19 include fever and chills, muscle and body aches, new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms more common of seasonal allergies, meanwhile, include itchy or watery eyes, a runny or stuffy nose and sneezing, according to the CDC.

Common symptoms of both COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include cough, fatigue, headache and congestion.

They also share less common symptoms, such as shortness of breath and sore throat, the CDC states.

