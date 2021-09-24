Partly Cloudy icon
Seminole County officials discuss flu shots

Flu shot meeting will be held in Sanford at Seminole County Extension Auditorium

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County officials will host a panel to discuss the upcoming flu season Friday at 10:30 a.m., according to a release from Seminole County.

The county, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommend flu shots for all residents to prevent illness, especially among the vulnerable population. The CDC suggests that all individuals 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October, which is when influenza activity increases, the release states.

The panel will be streamed in the media player on the top of this story.

The panel will feature the county’s Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty, Emergency Manager Alan Harris, Florida Department of Health Officer Donna Walsh, AdventHealth Centra Care Senior Medical Director Dr. Tim Hendrix and True Health Chief Officer Dr. Karenna Senors.

Flu shots for Seminole County residents will be offered at the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County by appointment Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shots are free for children from 6 months to 18 years old. To schedule an appointment, call 407-665-3700 or visit seminole.floridahealth.gov.

Residents can also schedule an appointment at AdventHealth Centra Care locations online at CentraCare.org.

For more available locations, visit FlueFreeFlorida.com.

