Man shot and killed in Seminole County, deputies search for shooter

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Seminole County on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Salina Drive which is a half-mile north of State Road 436 and a half-mile east of Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Deputies said the shooter has not been located.

Officers said they believe this is an isolated incident and it is not a random act.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.