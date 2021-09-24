WATCH LIVE at 12:15 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Melbourne Beach

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Melbourne Beach Friday morning.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton for the press conference at Sebastian Inlet State Park scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m.

It is unknown what the governor and the DEP secretary will be addressing.

This news conference comes one day after DeSantis announced a new monoclonal antibody treatment is coming to Florida. He said doses of Sotrovimab has been secured as the state faces a decline in its Regeneron supply by the federal government.

The new treatment will be used to bridge some of the gaps created by the Regeneron cuts.