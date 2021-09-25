Former WWE champion and Marvel star Dave Bautista adopts abused puppy from Florida shelter

TAMPA, Fla. – Former World Wrestling Entertainment champion and star of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” Dave Bautista adopted a 3-month-old puppy from the Tampa Bay Humane Society.

Sage was originally transported to the shelter with a metal chain hanging from her neck, according to the humane society.

The humane society said someone saw Sage eating garbage outside and immediately rushed the dog to the shelter.

[TRENDING: Hurricane Sam expected to become Category 4 storm | Nearly $1 million found at Surfside collapse site | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The puppy was in immense pain, the dog had skin issues and overgrown nails, officials said.

“We can’t imagine who would do this to her,” the humane society wrote on Facebook.

The puppy underwent surgery and this is when Bautista stepped in.

“I will personally hand $5,000 cash to the person who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of the sick piece of (expletive) responsible for this,” Bautista wrote on Instagram.

Five days later, Bautista said they had no leads on who was responsible for the puppy’s poor conditions.

Bautista also shared Sage is recovering from surgery.

The former WWE champion had better news, he informed his Instagram followers know he was adopting Sage.

He renamed the newest member of the Bautista family from Sage to Penny.

“Adopt, don’t shop,” Bautista said on Instagram.