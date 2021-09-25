Silver alert issued for missing Marion man with dementia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A silver alert was issued Saturday for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in Dunnellon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Billy Bowen, 72, left his home on Mallard Avenue at 7:30 a.m. and was last seen wearing gray shorts, no shirt, black shoes and a bandage over his left ear.

[TRENDING: Sam becomes major hurricane | Nearly $1 million found at Surfside collapse site | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said is driving a 2020 silver Toyota Corolla hybrid with Florida license plate 777NMG.

He is described as being 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.