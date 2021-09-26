Memorial services for Gabby Petito to be held in New York

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

One week after her body was discovered in Wyoming, official memorial services for Gabby Petito will be held Sunday afternoon in New York.

The 22-year-old’s father tweeted Friday details of the services being held in Long Island as search efforts for Brian Laundrie, the woman’s fiancé, continued in Florida.

Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11 after losing contact with her while she was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. He was later named a person of interest in her disappearance. The pair had been documenting their road trip on social media, including on a YouTube channel with a single video uploaded on Aug. 19.

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

Police said the van the two were traveling in was found at her home on Sept. 11, but she was not with the vehicle. According to the department, the home is shared with her boyfriend and his parents.

Petito’s body was found last week near an undeveloped camping area in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park. According to the Associated Press, officials said Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined Petito was a homicide victim but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results.

Following the discovery of Petito’s body, a federal warrant was issued against Laundrie. The federal indictment alleges he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing, according to the Associated Press. It does not say who the card belonged to.

Crews have been searching a Florida wildlife reserve for Laundrie for over a week after his family told authorities they believe he entered the area.