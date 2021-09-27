Rebel Rock Festival offers refunds, ticket transfers after cancellation

ORLANDO Fla. – Rebel Rock Festival officials are offering refunds and ticket transfers after the festival was canceled last week.

The music festival was supposed to take place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds last week but was canceled after the venue flooded.

In an official statement, Rebel Rock officials said they are giving fans a couple of options as to what they want to do with their unused tickets.

If you bought a ticket for Rebel Rock Festival 2021, you will be able to use that same ticket for the festival next year, they will remain valid.

Those who’d prefer a direct refund for their tickets must fill out this form.

The deadline to apply for a refund is November 1, 2021. Refunds will be processed within 14 days of the refund deadline.