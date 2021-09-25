Rebel Rock Festival canceled due to heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Rebel Rock Festival at the Central Florida Fairgrounds has been canceled, organizers announced Friday.

Promoters posted on social media the reason for the cancelation was heavy rain caused mud and unsafe conditions for festivalgoers.

With people posting online that they traveled to Central Florida solely for the festival, some of the bands came together for a pop-up concert at Ace Cafe Orlando Friday night.

Danielle Johnson and Kiauna Swiger said they traveled seven hours for the concert.

“We were getting ready to go down there and she got the email that they canceled it,” Johnson said.

The two said they were thankful for the pop-up concert, and are trying to make the best out of the situation.

“I’m excited, this is just a brand new adventure, [I] wasn’t going to let this ruin our weekend down here, so I’m just happy for a rock show,” Swiger said.

Rebel Rock Festival posted on social media for people to stay tuned for updates on refunds.