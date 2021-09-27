Partly Cloudy icon
Volusia deputy arrested for the third time while driving

Previous two arrests were because of DUIs

Melissa Perez-Carrillo, Digital Intern

Tags: Volusia County, Arrest
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Volusia deputy was arrested for driving with a suspended drivers license on Sept. 12.

Deputy Aaron Chavez was found alone and stuck in a ditch when an officer approached his black truck.

While the officer asked how he got stuck, Chavez pumped his accelerator trying to get out.

After running a search, the officer found that Chavez’s license was suspended due to previous DUI charges.

Chavez was taken into custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Prior to his third arrest, Chavez was arrested on March 5 for driving on the wrong side of the road while under the influence. His first arrest was in March 2020 after he failed a field sobriety test.

Chavez was temporarily reassigned to courthouse duty after his first arrest and was suspended again after his second DUI.

