Man driving Roadmaster station wagon killed in Melbourne crash, police say

Fatal wreck reported near Aurora Road and Stewart Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo.
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 3:45 p.m. near Aurora Road and Stewart Avenue.

Melbourne police said the man was driving a 1993 Buick Roadmaster station wagon, which was making a turn when it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The driver of the Roadmaster suffered serious injuries and was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The driver of the pickup was identified as a 23-year-old Melbourne man.

Police said it does not appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Melbourne police.

