Local News

Bicyclist dies after being hit by motorcyclist

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

A woman riding her bicycle was hit and killed by a man riding his motorcycle Sunday evening at the corner of Colonial Drive and Avalon Parkway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the person on the motorcycle was driving on Colonial Drive and was racing a white BMW.

The woman on the bicycle was attempting to cross Colonial Drive when the front of the motorcycle his her bike, authorities said.

Both of the drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and the woman on the bike later died at the hospital, according to troopers.

Authorities are still looking for the driver of the white BMW.

