News 6, Centra Care offer free flu shots. Here's when and where

Nurses to answer your questions October 5 on News 6

News 6 and AdventHealth Centra Care are teaming up again this year to offer free flu shots in Central Florida.

News 6 will host a phone bank on Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when Centra Care nurses will answer any questions you have about the flu.

Centra Care will then host three events where Central Floridians can receive free flu shots. Insurance is not required.

  • Monday, Oct. 11 at Colonial Town Centra Care
  • Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Winter Garden Village Centra Care
  • Thursday, Oct. 21 at Sanford Centra Care

Stay healthy!

