Should I get the flu shot and the COVID vaccine/booster?

ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID booster shots on the way and flu season right around the corner, many are wondering if it’s OK to get protection from both illnesses at the same time.

AdventHealth epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu said Thursday that he expects a more active flu season than last year.

“As masks come off, we are going to see a resurgence of the flu,” Hsu said.

He said that COVID and the flu could infect the same person.

“Get your flu shot, just like the COVID vaccine,” said Hsu, adding that someone could get both shots at the same time. “On in each arm.”

