Celebrating Pride Week in Orlando

Crowds at Come Out With Pride Orlando parade 2018

Orlando – SUNDAY

Pride Week in Orlando begins Sunday, Oct. 3 with the Drag Race 5K. It starts 8 a.m. at Harbor Park in Orlando and follows the path around the east side of Lake Baldwin. Proceeds will go to the Zebra Coalition, which is charity that provides housing and support services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Harbor Park

4990 New Broad St.

Drag Race 5k (Handout: Come Out With Pride Orlando)

TUESDAY

Tuesday, Oct. 5 is dedicated to honoring trans and gender-expansive singers. A 7:00 p.m. forum at the First United Church of Christ will feature Dr. Joshua Palkki, Director of Choral Activities at California State University Long Beach. He specializes in issues facing affecting trans and gender-expansive singers.

First United Church of Christ

4605 Curry Ford Rd.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, Oct. 6 will present the Diznee After Dark burlesque show at Southern Nights Orlando. The show, which begins at 8 p.m., features the Les Vixens, an Orlando-based burlesque theater troupe.

Southern Nights Orlando

375 South Bumby Ave.

THURSDAY

Thursday, Oct. 7 will feature We Shall Overcome: Celebrate LGBT+ Diversity at the Walt Disney Amphitheater in Lake Eola Park. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. and will include a combination of spoken word, music and art to celebrate trailblazers of color.

FRIDAY

Friday, Oct. 8 will showcase multiple events, including Pride Shabbat, at 6:30 p.m. It’s the third annual service to celebrate Pride Week and the inclusiveness of the Jewish community.

Orlando City Hall

400 S Orange Ave.

At 7:30 p.m., Watermark presents Movies Out Loud in Orlando. Real Radio’s Sabrina Ambra and comedian Jeff Jones will join the audience in poking fun at the infamous flop Showgirls.

CMX Cinemas Plaza Cafe

155 South Orange Ave.

Crowds at Orlando Pride parade (Handout: Come Out With Pride Orlando)

SATURDAY

The biggest event of Pride Week is the Come Out with Pride Orlando festival and parade on Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival runs from 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Eola Park in Orlando and ends with a fireworks display over the Lake Eola Fountain. A highlight of the festival will be a parade at 4:00 p.m. that stretches through Thornton Park and along the streets surrounding Lake Eola. Those wishing to attend the parade can line up along East Central Boulevard, Summerlin Avenue, Robinson Avenue and Rosalind Avenue.

Come Out With Pride parade route (Come Out With Pride)

For more information on Come Out with Pride events, you can visit their website.