Celebrating Pride Week in Orlando

Orlando – SUNDAY
Pride Week in Orlando begins Sunday, Oct. 3 with the Drag Race 5K. It starts 8 a.m. at Harbor Park in Orlando and follows the path around the east side of Lake Baldwin. Proceeds will go to the Zebra Coalition, which is charity that provides housing and support services for LGBTQ+ youth.
Harbor Park
4990 New Broad St.
TUESDAY
Tuesday, Oct. 5 is dedicated to honoring trans and gender-expansive singers. A 7:00 p.m. forum at the First United Church of Christ will feature Dr. Joshua Palkki, Director of Choral Activities at California State University Long Beach. He specializes in issues facing affecting trans and gender-expansive singers.
First United Church of Christ
4605 Curry Ford Rd.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday, Oct. 6 will present the Diznee After Dark burlesque show at Southern Nights Orlando. The show, which begins at 8 p.m., features the Les Vixens, an Orlando-based burlesque theater troupe.
Southern Nights Orlando
375 South Bumby Ave.
THURSDAY
Thursday, Oct. 7 will feature We Shall Overcome: Celebrate LGBT+ Diversity at the Walt Disney Amphitheater in Lake Eola Park. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. and will include a combination of spoken word, music and art to celebrate trailblazers of color.
FRIDAY
Friday, Oct. 8 will showcase multiple events, including Pride Shabbat, at 6:30 p.m. It’s the third annual service to celebrate Pride Week and the inclusiveness of the Jewish community.
Orlando City Hall
400 S Orange Ave.
At 7:30 p.m., Watermark presents Movies Out Loud in Orlando. Real Radio’s Sabrina Ambra and comedian Jeff Jones will join the audience in poking fun at the infamous flop Showgirls.
CMX Cinemas Plaza Cafe
155 South Orange Ave.
SATURDAY
The biggest event of Pride Week is the Come Out with Pride Orlando festival and parade on Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival runs from 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Eola Park in Orlando and ends with a fireworks display over the Lake Eola Fountain. A highlight of the festival will be a parade at 4:00 p.m. that stretches through Thornton Park and along the streets surrounding Lake Eola. Those wishing to attend the parade can line up along East Central Boulevard, Summerlin Avenue, Robinson Avenue and Rosalind Avenue.
For more information on Come Out with Pride events, you can visit their website.