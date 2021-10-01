Law enforcement presence prompts road closure in Orange County

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County road is closed due to law enforcement activity Friday afternoon.

As of 1:13 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Forest City Road is closed between Drake and Calloway drives.

The area is south of Maitland Boulevard in Lockhart.

The sheriff’s office is advising drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.